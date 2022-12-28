Thunder Bay – Weather – The region is clear of weather warnings and alerts.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or ice pellets and risk of freezing drizzle are forecast. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.

Cloudy skies with a risk of freezing drizzle this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Fort Frances

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle for Tuesday. Winds light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 2. Wind chill minus 11 in the morning and minus 4 in the afternoon.

Overcast skies with a risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 4

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and the risk of freezing drizzle. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning.

High minus 3. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon.

Tonight, skies will be overcast. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill near minus 6.

Big Trout Lake

A mix of sun and cloud along with a 40 per cent chance of flurries late in the afternoon. Winds will becoming east 30 km/h in the morning.

High minus 16. Wind chill minus 42 in the morning and minus 29 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

This evening, cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind east 30 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 16. Wind chill near minus 29. Risk of frostbite.