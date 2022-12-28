The New Year is a popular time to make commitments for healthy living. For many people, eating a healthier diet, exercising more and losing weight are always at the top of the list. Current nutrition and physical activity guidelines for cancer prevention by the American Institute for Cancer Research and the American Cancer Society promote a healthy lifestyle pattern that can reduce your risk of developing cancer and other diseases.

“Approach the new year with the resolve to make longer term, healthy and sustainable changes that will promote and support cancer prevention,” says Kristin Waldron, RD, CSO, clinical dietitian at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. “You can improve your overall health with a series of small changes like choosing vegetables, whole grains, fruits, and other low-calorie foods instead of calorie-dense foods such as French fries, chips, ice cream, doughnuts, and other sweets.

“Walk with a friend. Park your car in the back of the parking lot to encourage more walking.

Take the stairs instead of the elevator. Choose small habits that will be easiest for you to implement and begin with those, one at a time.”