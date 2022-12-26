THUNDER BAY – News – Thunder Bay Fire and Rescue Service (TBFRS) responded to a structural fire on Wolseley Street at noon on Christmas Day.

Upon arrival, smoke was showing from the second floor of the story and a half residential home and a second alarm was initiated to bringing more units to the scene.

A charged hose line was brought to the rear of the home in an attempt to gain access to the structure and suppress the fire.

Additional pumpers on scene, secured a water source, laddered the front of the house to gain access to the roof and attic spaces and also applied water to the structure. Primary searches by fire crews found no occupants within the home and debris made the interior attack difficult.

The fire was entrenched in the structure of the second floor walls and attic spaces and copious amounts of water were used to bring it under control. It took several hours for the fire in the roof to be extinguished due to the difficult nature of the multiple roof lines and the cold temperatures.

Platoon Chief A Gowanlock reports that, “Fire and water damage were extensive to the home but, fortunately houses on either side were not damaged by fire”.

TBFRS responded to this incident with 6 pumpers, 1 aerial ladder truck and a Command unit.

The public is reminded to ensure they have working smoke detectors on every level and that portable home heaters are never to be left near any combustibles.