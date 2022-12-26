Student applications to NOSM University’s Summer Studentship Program open February 1–15, 2023.

Established by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, NOSM University’s Summer Studentship Program provides regulated health-care students with an opportunity to gain work experience in their field of study. Students from the following eligible health-care professions are invited to apply: medicine, nursing, rehabilitation, pharmacy, dietetics, medical laboratory and radiation technologists, midwifery, kinesiology, pharmacy speech language pathologist, audiologist, respiratory therapist, occupation and physiotherapists

Before applying, students are asked to read about previous summer students’ experiences and review the program FAQs to ensure they meet all eligibility requirements.

NOSM University may request additional information from applicants after the application period closes. Successful applicants will be matched to health-care agencies. The selection of candidates, job duties, rate of pay, and duration of the employment contract is determined by the employing agency.

For additional information, or to submit a question online, please visit nosm.ca/summerstudentship.