This Christmas was a busy one for Emergency Services

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue was kept very busy during Christmas with three fires along with motor vehicle collisions and medical calls.

A fire on Wolseley Street was very difficult to contain as the fire entered wall and ceiling spaces in the two story structure. Interior conditions of the house also hampered the fire suppression efforts during the 9 hours it took to extinguish and the structure suffered extensive fire and water damage.

At approximately 3:00 am on the 26th firefighters responded to a house fire on Anten Street, but a quick interior attack by the first arriving pumper helped contain the blaze to one area of the house, limiting the fire damage. Unfortunately, an occupant was injured in that fire.

The third fire was a vehicle fire on Strachan Cres. that was brought under control before it could damage the house it was parked beside.