THUNDER BAY – Living – For Christmas Day in Thunder Bay, of course almost everything is closed.

Skaffs in Current River will be open if you forgot some vital grocery item. So will Circle K Convenience Stores.

The Hub Bazaar on Victoria Avenue is closed today and will re-open on January 4th, 2023.

Starbucks at the Thunder Centre is open. So is the A&W on Arthur Street and Memorial Avenue.

December 25th is the one day a year all Tim Hortons are closed.

Intercity Shopping Centre, all the Walmarts, Home Depot, Canadian Tire and other retail shops and grocery stores will be closed as well.

Several of the cannabis stores in the city are open. The LCBO and The Beer Store are closed today.

Thunder Bay Police advise it is business as usual, and they are open 24-7-365! Drive sober and safe.

Thunder Bay Transit is running on a holiday schedule.