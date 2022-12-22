Thunder Bay – Weather – Get ready for some white stuff! Environment Canada says a major winter storm expected today into the holiday weekend.

4:23 AM EST Thursday 22 December 2022

Winter storm watch in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 cm by Saturday or Saturday night.

Strong winds gusting to 80 km/h beginning Friday evening.

Near-blizzard conditions possible beginning Friday evening.

Snow, at times heavy, today through Saturday.

Strong winds and near-blizzard conditions developing Friday evening and continuing through Saturday.