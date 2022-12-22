Thunder Bay – Weather – There are Winter Storm Watches in effect across much of the region.

Snow with 5 to 10 centimetres is expected. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon.

High minus 12. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 18 this afternoon.

Tonight will see periods of snow and local blowing snow with an added 5 centimetres forecast. Winds will be northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Fort Frances

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect. Periods of light snow will be ending this afternoon then cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon.

High minus 21. Wind chill near minus 33. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

Temperature steady near minus 23. Wind chill minus 36 this evening and minus 31 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Periods of snow with two centimetres forecast.

Winds will become northwest 20 km/h near noon.

High minus 22. Wind chill minus 35 this morning and minus 30 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight periods of snow. Two centimetres is forecast. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near minus 23. Wind chill near minus 34. Risk of frostbite.

Sachigo Lake

Mainly cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries late this morning. Periods of light snow beginning near noon.

Winds becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon.

High minus 18. Wind chill minus 31 this morning and minus 26 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see periods of light snow. Winds from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 28 this evening and minus 39 overnight. Risk of frostbite.