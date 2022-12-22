IGNACE – On the 19th of December 2022, at 9:30 am members of the Ignace Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with North West EMS responded to a report of a deceased pedestrian next to a CPR track in Osaquan Township near Ignace.

The pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene. The deceased is a 35-year-old male from Kenora.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death has been initiated by the OPP Ignace detachment in conjunction with the OPP Forensic Identification Unit.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.