Thunder Bay – Weather – EC has upgraded the Winter Storm watch to a Winter Storm Warning. A major winter storm is expected today into the holiday weekend.
6:56 AM EST Thursday 22 December 2022
Winter storm warning in effect for:
- City of Thunder Bay
Hazards: Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 cm by Saturday or Saturday night. Strong winds gusting to 80 km/h beginning Friday evening. Near-blizzard conditions possible beginning Friday evening.
Timing: Snow, at times heavy, today through Saturday.
Strong winds and near-blizzard conditions developing Friday evening and continuing through Saturday.