THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit and St. Joseph’s Care Group, located at 300 Lillie Street, confirm that an Influenza A outbreak has been declared at the Bluebell Resident Home Area (2 South), in Thunder Bay.

All admissions, transfers, discharges and social activities have been cancelled on the affected unit until further notice. Visitors are restricted to family members and caregivers only. Please call the facility for more information.

The Health Unit is urging people to refrain from visiting hospitals and long-term care facilities when feeling unwell to avoid spreading infections to those most vulnerable: young infants and children, the elderly and those with other chronic illnesses.

The Health Unit reminds the public that they can prevent getting and spreading infections by:

 Keeping up-to-date with influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations.

 Washing hands often, for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water, or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

 Covering coughs/sneezes with the upper sleeve if no tissue is available.

 Staying at home when sick to avoid spreading infections to others.