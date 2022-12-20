THUNDER BAY – Living – Ring in the new year and help kick off Fort William Historical Park’s 50th Anniversary at New Year’s Eve Family Frolic.

Join us Saturday, December 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. for an evening filled with a variety of fun indoor and outdoor activities.

Activities include forging demonstrations by our blacksmith, a glow room with glow-in-the-dark activities, candle making, historical characters, and a cannon salute to welcome the new year!

A variety of family-friendly food options will also be available. Event ticket prices are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors (60+) and youth (6-12). Children 5 and under are free. (HST included)

“Everyone is invited to join us at Fort William Historical Park this New Year’s Eve to ring in the new year and help us kick-off the first of many events for the historical park’s 50th anniversary year-long celebration taking place in 2023,” states Patrick Morash, Fort William Historical Park’s General Manager. “We’re looking forward to marking this milestone with the community as we continue to bring life to history for many more years to come.”

“The New Year’s Eve Family Frolic is sure to be a fun-filled evening, offering family-friendly activities for visitors to enjoy as they welcome the new year,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “I encourage everyone to attend this exciting holiday event and experience northern hospitality while celebrating the Fort’s 50th anniversary as a provincial attraction.”

For more information about FWHP’s New Year’s Eve Family Frolic event and 50th anniversary, visit www.fwhp.ca or call (807) 473-2344. You can also find us on Facebook and Instagram @FortWillamHP.