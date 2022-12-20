Thunder Bay – Living – Each year, the City of Thunder Bay offers a Christmas tree chipping program from Boxing Day to January 12, 2023.

Fresh-cut Christmas trees can be dropped off at several locations across the city, where they will be collected, chipped and added to the compost pile at the City’s landfill. In the spring, when the compost is mature, it is provided to residents free of charge to enrich flower gardens and lawns.

“A major benefit of a natural Christmas tree is that it’s easy to recycle,” said Jason Sherband, Manager – Solid Waste & Recycling Services. “There are nine sites across the city where you can drop off your tree starting Boxing Day.”

North drop-off locations:

Brent Park (Balsam Street at Margaret Street)

County Park Tennis Courts (County Boulevard)

Grandview Arena (Westminster United Church parking lot off Madeline Street)

John Jumbo Recreation Centre (Toivo Street)

Strathcona Golf Course (500 Hodder Avenue)

South drop-off locations:

Delaney Arena (Legion Track Drive)

Kinsmen Northwood Centre (609 N James Street)

Westfort Playing Field (Off Neebing Avenue)

West Thunder Community Centre (915 S Edward Street)

Residents are asked to ensure that all ornaments and tinsel have been removed from trees before they are dropped off. If a plastic bag is used to transport the tree to the recycling site, it also must be removed.

Trees cannot be left at recycling depots or put out for curbside collection.