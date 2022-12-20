Thunder Bay – Weather – There are weather advisories in the Thunder Bay, Nipigon, and Superior West and North.

Snow is expected to begin Thursday for areas near to Lake Superior before reaching James Bay on Friday. Snow may become heavy at times with very strong northerly winds Friday into Saturday. Blizzard conditions are possible for areas near the northern shores of Lake Superior and downwind of Lake Nipigon.

A multi-day lake effect snow event is expected into the weekend in the wake of the system for locations east of Lake Superior.

While there is high confidence in a high impact winter storm, the details regarding wind speeds and specific snowfall amounts remain highly uncertain at this time. Please monitor your local forecast and the latest alerts for your area.

Consider altering plans through the holiday weekend as travel conditions may become dangerous. Extensive utility outages are possible. Bitterly cold wind chill values are expected Friday into the weekend.

Thunder Bay

Light snow will be ending early this afternoon then mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow late this morning and this afternoon. Amounts of 2 centimetres are likely. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High minus 11. Wind chill near minus 22.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Local blowing snow early this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 23. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 33 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Fort Frances

It is -18 in Fort Frances. Snow will be ending near noon then mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this morning.

High minus 16. Wind chill near minus 27.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light near midnight.

Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 27 this evening and minus 35 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Snow will be ending near noon then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local amounts of up to 2 centimetres is likely. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon.

High minus 17. Wind chill near minus 28. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will partly cloudy skies. Winds from the west at 20 km/h becoming light overnight. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 28 this evening and minus 33 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Sachigo Lake

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Periods of light snow will be beginning this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High minus 19. Wind chill near minus 33. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight: Periods of light snow ending overnight then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening.

Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 30 this evening and minus 35 overnight. Risk of frostbite.