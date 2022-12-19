Vaughn – News – Five victims are deceased, a sixth victim is in hospital in serious condition and the suspect is deceased following an active shooter incident at a condominium building located at 9235 Jane Street in the City of Vaughan.

On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m., police were called to a residential building located on Jane Street, north of Rutherford Road, for a report of an active male shooter who had shot several victims.

When police arrived, an interaction occurred between the officers and a male subject and the subject was shot. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. York Regional Police has notified the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The Emergency Response Unit has conducted a thorough search of the building to ensure there are no additional victims and that it’s safe. A police presence will be on scene as the investigation continues.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the victims and their families,” said Chief MacSween from the scene, adding there is no further threat to public safety.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Updates will follow.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 73-year-old man in Vaughan last night.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

At approximately 7:20 p.m. on December 18, York Regional Police officers were dispatched to a condo building at 9235 Jane Street, near Rutherford Road, for a shooting in progress.

There was an interaction between an officer and the armed man in the building. The officer fired his gun and struck the man.

Paramedics were called and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Five people were located deceased in the building. A sixth person was taken to hospital.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. The post-mortem is scheduled for tomorrow. One subject official has been designated at this time.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

Any witnesses or anyone who may have video surveillance, cell phone video or dashcam footage of the shooting is urged to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-288-876-5423 ext. 7865, or email the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.