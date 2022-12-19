Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings in the region this morning. However it has cooled down, the cold spot in the province at-29.8 °C- is Fort Frances.

Thunder Bay

Snow! Thunder Bay will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 8. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight Snow! Amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres. Winds remaining light at up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 10. Wind chill near minus 19.

Fort Frances

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds up to 15 km/h.

High minus 12. Wind chill is at minus 32 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight Snow with 5 centimetres expected. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -23 as of 5:00 am. Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries for Monday morning. Winds light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 14. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon.

Tonight the forecast is for snow with 5 centimetres likely. Winds remaining light at up to 15 km/h.

Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Sachigo Lake

Sachigo is at -20 this morning. The forecast this morning is calling for periods of snow with 2 centimetres likely. Winds from the north at 20 km/h becoming light late this morning.

High minus 19. Wind chill minus 34 this morning and minus 26 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight those periods of light snow will be ending near midnight then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 23. Wind chill near minus 31. Risk of frostbite.