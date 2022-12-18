Whether you’re in high school or college, it’s just a matter of time before you’re asked to write an essay. In order to write my essay it’s important to know exactly what the definition of an essay is. Merriam-Webster dictionary defines an essay as the following: An analytic or interpretative literary composition usually dealing with its subject from a limited or personal point of view. From this definition it’s easy to see that your writing will be dealing with a nonfictional, formal piece of writing that assesses your knowledge of a specific subject.

In general there are three main parts to an essay:

Introduction

The introduction is given in order to present the reader with a picture of what they will learn from your piece. The introduction is used to set the tone for the rest of the essay by giving a brief overview. It also presents an argument in the form of a thesis statement. A standard introduction contains three parts:

Topic sentence – The topic sentence is often used to deliver what’s known as the essay hook. It’s used to capture the interest of the reader.

Supporting sentence – The supporting sentence is the bridge that explains the hook and prepares the reader for what you intend to convey.

Thesis statement – The thesis statement is the heart of the essay. It’s the sentence or sentences that the rest of your essay points back to.

Body

The body of your paper follows the introduction. This is where the analysis, argument, discussion, and presentation of the results take place. The body of an essay contains all the arguments that point back to the thesis statement. An average essay should contain a minimum of three paragraphs and a maximum of five paragraphs. Below are the three main parts of the body of an essay.

First paragraph – The first paragraph comes right after the introduction and it should be your strongest point in proving your thesis.

Second paragraph – The second paragraph is used as a transition from your first point into your second point. The second paragraph will point back to your thesis as well.

Third paragraph – The third paragraph will be your third point that ties back to your thesis statement. It’s important not to link the paragraphs to one another. They should stand alone and all tie back into your thesis statement.

Conclusion

The conclusion is the last part of the essay. It should be a clear and straightforward summary of the body. Basically you’re reminding the reader that you have been able to prove your point. When writing your conclusion it’s important not to introduce any new arguments.

When it comes to essay writing, practice makes perfect. As you are assigned other essays you will become more proficient in your ability to properly write an academic essay.

As with all writing, it’s important to proof read your essay upon completion checking grammar, repetition, and properly cited sources. Don’t be afraid to ask someone else to read your essay as another opinion could be as valuable as the professor who grades it!

