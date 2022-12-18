Thunder Bay – Weather – Colder weather is headed into the region. It is -20.9 °C at the Sandy Lake Airport.

There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect.

Thunder Bay

Mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of snow flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h.

High minus 9. Wind chill near minus 18.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -17 in Fort Frances at 6:00 am. Skies are mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds are from the north at 20 km/h becoming light early this morning.

High minus 11. Wind chill minus 23 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 23 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Mainly cloudy in Dryden with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will become north at 20 km/h this morning.

High minus 13. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 19 this afternoon.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill near minus 24.

Sachigo Lake

It is -20 at 6:00 am in Sachigo. There will be periods of light snow with 2 centimetres likely. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The temperature steady near minus 20. Wind chill near minus 33. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see periods of light snow. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 23. Wind chill near minus 34. Risk of frostbite.