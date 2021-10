Thunder Bay – Living – Due to an ongoing and severe driver shortage, the following routes can not be serviced on the dates indicated.

NORTH 41 servicing Bishop Gallagher AM & PM, Holy Cross AM & PM cancelled for Friday, October 29, 2021 due to no driver available.

NORTH 66 servicing St. Bernard AM, Franco-Superior AM cancelled UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE due to no driver available.

NORTH 70 servicing St. Ignatius AM & PM, La Vérendrye AM & PM, St. Bernard AM, Franco-Superior AM cancelled through Monday, November 1, 2021 due to no driver available.