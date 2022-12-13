IGNACE – NEWS – Ignace OPP report that a traffic stop on Highway 17 has resulted in a seizure of suspected cocaine and the arrest of one individual.

On December 12, 2022, at approximately 4:46 p.m. officers with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Ignace Detachment conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle travelling west bound on Highway 17 in the Town of Ignace.

Further investigation led officers to locating approximately 360 grams of suspected cocaine with a street value of approximately $54,000.

As a result of the investigation, Kristopher LINDSAY, 32 years-old of Thunder Bay, ON has been arrested and charged with the following offence:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Kenora Regional Bail Court on December 13, 2022, to answer to the above charge.

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.