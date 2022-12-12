Thunder Bay – Weather – Snow associated with a Colorado low will move into the area Wednesday afternoon. With lake enhancement from easterly flow, total snowfall amounts of 25 to 50 cm are possible by Friday morning for areas south of Thunder Bay. Thunder Bay and areas north of it will mainly see snow on Thursday and Friday. Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 cm are possible by Friday evening. In addition, blowing snow is also possible with a combination of snow and winds gusting up to 60 km/h. Travel could be very difficult.

pecial weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Superior West

Potential significant snowfall beginning Wednesday afternoon.

Snow is expected to taper off Friday evening.

The uncertainty of snow accumulation still remains high at this time. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.