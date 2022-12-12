Thunder Bay – News – The driver of a tractor trailer involved in a Sunday morning motor vehicle collision on Dawson Road has been charged.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were initially dispatched to the corner of Dawson Road at Hilldale Road just after 10:10 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022 following reports of a motor vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer.

MVC Dawson Road 1 of 4

Police learned that the driver of the tractor trailer had entered the intersection on a redlight, collided with a crossover SUV, rolled over, went through a fence, and came to rest in the back yard of a nearby home.

Paramedics with Superior North EMS and firefighters with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue were also dispatched to the scene.

The passenger of the tractor trailer and the driver of the SUV were transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of their injuries. The nature of those injuries are believed to be minor.

The collision caused significant property damage.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 24-year-old male of Winnipeg, has been charged with a red-light violation.