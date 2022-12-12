Kenora – News – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a person after an Assault occurred in a downtown business.

On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 12:01 p.m. members of the OPP received a report that an intoxicated person had assaulted an employee and then broke a number of items at a business in the 100 block of Main Street South in Kenora.

Officers responded immediately and located the person nearby, who was arrested after an altercation.

As a result of the investigation Police have charged 23-year-old Felicity LOON of Kenora, with the following charges under the Criminal Code (CC):

· Assault, contrary to sec. 266 CC

· Assault a Peace Officer, contrary to sec. 270(1)(a) CC

· Mischief Under $5000, contrary to sec. 430(4) CC

The accused was held in custody to answer to the charges.