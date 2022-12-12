Toronto – Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement:

“We are proud to announce that another tentative central agreement has been reached with the education workers represented by the Ontario Council of Educational Workers (OCEW). This further demonstrates that our government can deliver agreements with education unions that ensure children remain in class, where they belong.

Keeping kids in class has always been our number one priority, following years of disruption that have left profound impacts on children across the country.

Students across Ontario are benefitting from our government’s $650 million increase in funding for this school year, along with the 7,000 additional education workers funded by our government since taking office, to help get kids back on track.

To ensure kids catch up, they need stability right to June, along with clubs, sports, and extra curriculars. It is my sincere hope that all remaining education unions and school board trustees’ associations will continue to come together with the government to keep children where they belong: in class, learning without disruption.”