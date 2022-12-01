THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Two Toronto males, including a teenager, were arrested and charged with drug-trafficking related offences Wednesday following an investigation into the possible home takeover of a north-side apartment.
Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit attended a residential address in the 100 block of Cumberland Street South just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
The officers’ attendance at this address was in response to reports of multiple unwanted individuals refusing to leave a home.
When police entered the apartment, they found multiple people residing inside, including two males later found to be suspected of participating in ongoing drug-trafficking activity.
The two males were taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.
Police located and seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.
The estimated street value of drugs seized totals $33,000.
Nouh Salim SOUARE, 23, of Toronto, is charged with:
• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking
• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
• Unlawfully in a Dwelling House
A 17-year-old Toronto male is charged with:
• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking
• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
• Unlawfully in a Dwelling House
Both appeared in bail court on Thursday, Dec. 1 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.