The intersection of Ridgeway Street at Waterloo Street is closed as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal motor vehicle collision.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Unit were dispatched to this intersection just after 6:30 p.m. following a 9-1-1 call reporting a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and commercial vehicle.

The deceased pedestrian is an unidentified adult male.

The public is asked to avoid the area of Ridgeway and Waterloo at this time. The road closure spans one block north and one block south of Ridgeway at Waterloo.

The road will remain closed until further notice.

Further updates will be provided to the media as information becomes available.