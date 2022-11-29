THUNDER BAY -NEWS – Police arrested a Thunder Bay man after he threatened retail staff with a weapon while attempting to leave with unpaid store merchandise Monday morning.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of Memorial Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022 following reports of a weapons call in progress.

The officer learned the original incident had taken place at the Dollar Store in that area. When police arrived they located a male suspect in the area of the nearby JYSK store.

The accused had an outstanding warrant with the Thunder Bay Police Service and was taken into custody.

Police learned the accused had attempted to leave a retail store with unpaid merchandise, and had brandished an edged weapon when confronted by staff.

The accused was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Jonah Kenny THOMAS, 27, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Armed Robbery

• Fail to Comply with Probation Order x 2

He appeared in bail court on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.