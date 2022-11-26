THUNDER BAY – News – Police have arrested and charged a second suspect with First-Degree Murder in connection with a homicide that occurred on the city’s north side last week.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were originally dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Pearl Street at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. When police arrived they located the body of a deceased adult male.

Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are involved in the ongoing investigation. As a result of their ongoing investigation, a male suspect was identified.

That suspect was located and taken into custody with assistance from members of the TBPS’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit on Thursday, Nov. 24.

A post-mortem examination of the victim was completed in Toronto. The victim has since been identified as Rusty James RUSSOW, 37, of Thunder Bay.

Harley Austin LOON, 23, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• First-Degree Murder

He appeared in bail court on Friday, Nov. 25 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

Previously charged was Travis Jacob LOON, 29, of Thunder Bay. He appeared in bail court on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.