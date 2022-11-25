THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police arrested seven suspects, including five from Southern Ontario, and seized drugs and three handguns following the search of an Amelia Street home Thursday.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Intelligence Unit, with assistance from members of the Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 200 block of Amelia Street West at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 24.

The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity at that address.

When police entered the home, they located and arrested seven suspects.

Four suspects attempted to resist their arrest, but were eventually taken into custody following a brief struggle. One of the suspects among those three was also believed to be in the process of destroying evidence.

A search of the home resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, cash, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking and three handguns, and a high-capacity magazine. The three handguns seized were loaded, and one was converted to a fully automatic.

The estimated street value of drugs seized totals more than $125,000. The cash seized totals $35,000 CAD.

The seven accused were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Hazel Marie CRIPPS, 55, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 3

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 3

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm x 3

• Careless Storage of a Firearm x 3

• Making an Automatic Firearm

Robert Gerald DENNHARDT, 49, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 3

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 3

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm x 3

• Careless Storage of a Firearm x 3

• Making an Automatic Firearm

• Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Brian Augustine MENEZES, 25, of Oshawa, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 3

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 3

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm x 3

• Careless Storage of a Firearm x 3

• Making an Automatic Firearm

• Resist Peace Officer

Isaac PHILIMONA, 18, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 3

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 3

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm x 3

• Careless Storage of a Firearm x 3

• Making an Automatic Firearm

• Resist Peace Officer

• Fail to Comply with Sentence x 2

Malachi Anthony VENUS-SEAFORTH, 18, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 3

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 3

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm x 3

• Careless Storage of a Firearm x 3

• Making an Automatic Firearm

• Resist Peace Officer

A 17-year-old male from Ajax, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 3

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 3

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm x 3

• Careless Storage of a Firearm x 3

• Making an Automatic Firearm

• Resist Peace Officer

A 16-year-old male from Whitby, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 3

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 3

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm x 3

• Careless Storage of a Firearm x 3

• Making an Automatic Firearm

All suspects appeared in bail court on Friday, November 25, 2022 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.