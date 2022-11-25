FORT FRANCES – NEWS – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with impaired driving, after colliding with a freight train in Alberton Township.

On November 25, 2022, just after 4:18 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a westbound freight train on Kings Highway 11 in Alberton Township.

Officers attended the scene as well as emergency services, locating a severely damaged pickup truck. No injuries were sustained as a result of the collision.

As a result of an investigation, one driver was subsequently arrested and transported to detachment for further testing.

Denim GULBRANDSEN, 34 years old, of Rainy River, Ontario, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs – Criminal Code (CC) 320.14(1)(a)

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) – CC 320.14(1)(b)

As well as several Highway Traffic Act infractions.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances, on December 28, 2022. His licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.