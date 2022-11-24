THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Ontario government is investing $1.5 million in three training projects in Thunder Bay, Ont., making it possible for over 100 Indigenous people to get hands-on training and apprenticeship experience.

The opportunities are part of an investment of more than $77 million the province is making this year to get more young people into in-demand skilled trades careers and to address the labour shortages, states a release.

Two of the pre-apprenticeship training programs are run by Anishinabek Employment and Training Services, with the Carpenters’ Union Local 1669 and Confederation College. It will introduce participants to general carpentry as well as the basics of welding and electrical trades. Participants will also get classroom training and a 12-week paid work placement to gain hands-on experience.

The government is also investing $644,000 in the Kiikenomaga Kikenjigewen Employment and Training Services to help 35 Indigenous people prepare for jobs as construction craft workers, plumbers and electricians. The program is free for participants and available to anyone from the nine Matawa First Nations communities in the Thunder Bay region.

In addition, the province increased funding for the Achievement Incentive program by more than $24 million this year to make it easier for employers around the province to take on new apprentices. The program encourages apprentice training progression, completion and trade certification through milestone payments to businesses of up to $17,000 per apprentice, adds the release.