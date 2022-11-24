NIPIGON – On November 21, 2022, members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11-17 in the Township of Nipigon. As a result of the traffic stop, two residents from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are facing several drug related charges.

A large quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine and opioids were seized, along with suspected cocaine. Officers also seized numerous cell phones, drug paraphernalia, items consistent with drug trafficking.

Tasha MCLARTY, 45 years old of Toronto is charged with:

· Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Heroin, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

· Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (Other than Heroin), contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

· Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Alden NUNES, 42 years old of Whitby, Ontario is charged with:

· Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Heroin, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

· Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (Other than Heroin), contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

· Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

· Adult Operation while Impaired- Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Both accused are scheduled to appear in Nipigon Court on February 14, 2023, to answer to the charges.

Trafficking in opioids is a very serious offence. Dealers are knowingly distributing products that cause harm and could kill. The OPP is committed to supporting safe, healthy communities for all Ontarians.