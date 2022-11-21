THUNDER BAY – News – Police have charged two people, including one Southern Ontario man, with drug-trafficking related offences after they were found unwanted in a south-side home this past Friday.

Officers with the Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Cumming Street just before 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Police were made aware that unwanted individuals may have been occupying the home while the legitimate resident was away.

When officers entered the home they found multiple people inside. Further investigation found two of those individuals had been involved in drug trafficking activity.

The two suspects were taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Police seized a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, fentanyl, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Jah-Vaun MCPHERSON-WILLIAMS, 20, of Pickering, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Kevin Douglas SAKANEE, 38, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Both appeared in bail court on Saturday, Nov. 19 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.