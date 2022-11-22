Worrying about taxes in cryptocurrency is a particularly difficult experience. To ensure Australian investors are properly recording their profits and losses, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has intensified its oversight of digital assets and instituted stringent criteria. However, it takes more than just a few purchase and sale transactions to keep track of your gains and losses.

Australia is a fast-developing market for the purchase and usage of cryptocurrencies. If you have acquired, sold, or exchanged Bitcoin, you have to legally pay crypto tax australia. More than 800,000 Australian taxpayers will have engaged in a digital asset transaction, such as the sale of bitcoin, by the end of 2021.

Cryptocurrency is a decentralised digital currency and is exclusively online. Launched in 2008, Bitcoin is the first and still the most popular cryptocurrency. Digital alternatives to government-issued money have flourished in the decade since then, with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum leading the way. The circulation’s most valuable digital currencies are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

How Does Cryptocurrency Work?

The sending of electronic messages to the whole network with instructions regarding a cryptocurrency transaction is how these exchanges take place. Information such as electronic addresses, the amount of cash exchanged, and a time stamp is included in the instructions.

Public-private key cryptography is the technology behind cryptocurrencies, allowing for the safe and transparent movement of coins on a decentralised ledger. Private keys allow users to transmit value across a network without revealing their secret password. To exchange value with other users, it is possible to freely and securely distribute the corresponding public key. No one can determine your private key from the public key.

Eliminate Tax Confusion

Once the obligations are sorted out, tax planning for the remainder of the fiscal year may proceed easily.

For example: say you’ve earned money trading Bitcoin, but you intend to sell some coins shortly that you know will result in a loss. In this case, you should do it before June 30.

If you postpone the sale until July, however, the loss may be deducted from next year’s taxable income.

Crypto Tax Time Frame

Most consumers have yet to learn what constitutes a taxable event. Take into account your tax obligations while dealing with cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano are three of the top five cryptocurrencies in the country of Australia. Cryptocurrencies are treated as assets by the Australian Tax Office. As a result, they see crypto-to-crypto exchanges as taxable, and you must report and pay crypto tax in Australia on any profits you make from such trades.

Adhere To ATO Regulations

The Australian Taxation Office mandates that all residents of Australia who trade in cryptocurrencies do so while keeping meticulous records of their dealings. An active investor may need to understand many different types of financial statements.

Acquisitions

Disposals

Chain splits

NFT trades

Staking yields

Airdrops

Each constitutes a CGT event that must be reported to the Australian Taxation Office. The ATO strongly advises investors in cryptocurrencies to maintain a record of their financial dealings for the previous five calendar years. As of late, the Australian Taxation Office has been pushing for a trustworthy crypto tax calculator in Australia.

Conclusion

It’s possible to save time and money by minimising your tax on crypto profits, but doing so too aggressively would be problematic. To fulfil your tax obligations most efficiently and securely, it is recommended that you seek the advice of a professional or utilise software developed by one.