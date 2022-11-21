THUNDER BAY – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region. For western Ontario warmer temperatures are in store for most of the region.

Thunder Bay

Mainly cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries this morning. Skies will be clearing this afternoon.

Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon.

High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 10. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 19 this evening.

Fort Frances

It is -9 to start your Monday in Fort Frances. Cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of flurries is in store for this morning.

Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light near noon.

High minus 4. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. A few snow flurries beginning overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12 with temperature rising to minus 8 by morning. Wind chill minus 15 this evening.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -6 in Dryden this morning under cloudy skies. There is a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries this morning. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this afternoon.

High minus 6. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. A few flurries beginning overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 9. Wind chill near minus 15.

Kenora

It is -5 in Kenora this morning. Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud.

Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this morning.

High minus 5. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the forecast is for cloudy skies. A few flurries beginning overnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Temperature steady near minus 8. Wind chill near minus 15.

Sachigo Lake

It is -12 to start your Sachigo Monday. Cloudy skies will becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Winds will be stronger from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High minus 10. Wind chill minus 29 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 9. Wind chill near minus 16.