HALIFAX – National Defence Minister Anita Anand hosted her counterpart, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III for a bilateral meeting in Halifax, during the Halifax International Security Forum.

Minister Anand and Secretary Austin reaffirmed their countries’ strong support for Ukraine, as its Armed Forces fight to defend their nation from Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion. Minister Anand thanked Secretary Austin for his country’s leadership in hosting the Ukraine Defense Contact Group – in which Canada has participated since its founding earlier this year, and at which Minister Anand announced $34 million in additional military aid for Ukraine at this week’s meeting.

Minister Anand further highlighted the recent announcements that Canada will extend Operation UNIFIER in the United Kingdom through the end of 2023, and that Canada has allocated an additional $500 million in military aid for Ukraine, bringing its total commitment to over $1 billion since February 2022.

Minister Anand and Secretary Austin also discussed North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) modernization. In particular, she underlined the Royal Canadian Air Force’s working with the United States Air Force to refine plans to establish a cutting-edge network of Over-the-Horizon radar sites in Canada and the U.S. These sites will significantly improve our ability to detect incoming threats at longer ranges—including over the Arctic. Canadian defence scientists have been working with U.S. counterparts to identify initial priorities for research and development, including how hypersonics, quantum technology, and space-based capabilities will shape new and emerging threats—and how NORAD can respond to them.

Minister Anand also updated Secretary Austin on Canada’s soon to be released Indo-Pacific strategy. The Minister and the Secretary discussed Canada’s Operation PROJECTION and Operation NEON, and Minister Anand noted that Canada will increase its military presence and enhance its defence and security relationships with partners in the region, through the forthcoming strategy.

Minister Anand and Secretary Austin discussed the situation in Haiti and agreed to continue collaborating on the matter. The leaders concluded by highlighting the vital importance of the Canada-U.S. bilateral defence partnership, which benefits both Canadians and Americans, and supports the security of our NATO Allies.

