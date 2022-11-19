The 2022 Everest Canadian Curling Club Championships will be delayed by one day due to an ice installation issue.

The event at the Ice Palace in West Edmonton Mall was originally slated to begin on Sunday. It will now start on Monday, Nov. 21. The event’s closing date, Saturday, Nov. 26, remains intact. The delay was caused by an equipment malfunction while preparing the ice surface.

Additionally, Yukon’s women’s team will not compete at the event. The women’s field now contains 12 teams competing in two pools of six. Eight women’s teams will still qualify to compete in the modified double-knockout playoffs.

For the updated schedule, click here.

Games from the 2022 Everest Canadian Curling Club Championships will be live-streamed on Curling Canada’s YouTube channel and features commentary from world men’s champion Randy Ferbey, Olympic gold-medallist and world women’s champion Jennifer Jones and Olympic silver-medallist Cheryl Bernard. The event will also be streamed on the TSN app. For the up-to-date broadcast schedule, click here.

Scores and standings from the event will be available at by clicking here.

For draw times, team lineups and other event info, click here.