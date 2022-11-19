THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There is a snow squall warning for Beardmore/Jellicoe this morning.

Thunder Bay

A few flurries will be ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h.

Heading to the Tbaytel Rotary Christmas Parade? Bundle up!

Temperature steady near minus 10. Wind chill near minus 20. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 18 this evening and minus 23 overnight.

Fort Frances

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries is in store for Fort Frances. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this morning.

The temperature steady near minus 12. Wind chill minus 23 this morning and minus 18 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill near minus 22.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

A few flurries will be ending this morning followed by cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning.

High minus 13. Wind chill near minus 23.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 19. Wind chill near minus 25.

Sachigo Lake

A mix of sun and cloud along with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High minus 17. Wind chill minus 35 this morning and minus 25 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy after midnight with 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 21 with temperature rising to minus 13 by morning. Wind chill minus 28 this evening. Risk of frostbite.