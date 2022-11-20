THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts are warnings in effect.

Thunder Bay

Mainly sunny for Sunday in Thunder Bay. Increasing cloudiness will be happening early in the afternoon. Winds will be light up to 15 km/h.

High minus 5. Wind chill minus 23 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy with light snow beginning in the evening. Total of two centimetres. Winds up to 15 km/h. The temperature will be steady near minus 5. Wind chill near minus 11.

Fort Frances

A mix of sun and cloud for Fort Frances along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h late this morning.

High minus 4. Wind chill minus 21 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries before morning. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening.

Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 14 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Mainly cloudy skies for Sunday along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning.

High minus 6. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will become west 20 km/h this evening.

Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 17 overnight.