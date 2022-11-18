HUDSON ON – News – The Sioux Lookout OPP report that the post-mortem examinations have revealed no obvious indication of foul play in the deaths of three people in Hudson.

The circumstances around the deaths continues to be investigated.

The three individuals were located deceased at a Second Street residence on November 12, 2022.

The post-mortems were conducted November 16, 2022, at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto. The identities of the deceased and the specific causes of death will not be released at this time.

The investigation is continuing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

Police are asking the public’s assistance in this investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sioux Lookout OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. You can also submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.