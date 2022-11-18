SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – On Thursday, November 17, 2022, at approximately 9:00am, members of the Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a residential fire in the area of Queen Street in Sioux Lookout.

Officers arrived on scene and were met by the Sioux Lookout Fire Department. The fire was contained and extinguished.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, the damage was limited to the garage and woodshed.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and is currently under investigation by the Sioux Lookout OPP and the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management (OFMEM).

Police are asking any persons with information related to this fire to contact the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.