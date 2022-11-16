Donald Trump who lost the 2020 Election to Joe Biden is looking for a re-match. Trump has mounted relentless attacks on the integrity of American voting system since his 2020 election defeat is looking at being first out of the gate and hopes it appears to pre-empt other GOP challengers.

Trump on Tuesday launched is bid to regain the presidency in 2024.



Trump, seeking a potential rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden, made his announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida a week after midterm elections in which Republicans failed to win as many seats in Congress as they had hoped.

There are growing numbers if Republicans who are blaming Trump for the failed campaigns,