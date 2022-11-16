SIOUX LOOKOUT – MISSING – The Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking to the public for assistance in locating a 31-year-old female.

On November 14, 2022, Sioux Lookout OPP received a report of a missing person.

Larhonda Miranda SHINGEBIS was last seen in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout on November 7, 2022.

She is described as Indigenous, 5′ 5″, 120 lbs. with a slim build and brown hair that is usually kept in a bun. She was last seen wearing a light brown jacket, and grey sweatpants. She was carrying a small black backpack. She was last seen in the area of Meno Ya Win Way in Sioux Lookout.

Anyone who has seen this female or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sioux Lookout OPP at 1-888-310-1122.