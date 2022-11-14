A look at seven statistical highlights from games played at 9:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 13, the tenth week of the 2022 season.

CLOSE GAMES: With two games yet to be completed in Week 10, there have been 67 games decided by a touchdown (six points) or less, the most such games through the first 10 weeks all-time. Ten of 12 games (83.3 percent) that have been completed in Week 10 have been within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter and there have been 114 games within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter this season, the most such games through the first 10 weeks in NFL history. COMEBACKS: Four teams overcame deficits of at least 10 points on Sunday: DETROIT(14-point deficit), GREEN BAY (14), MINNESOTA (17) and TENNESSEE (10). There have been 31 games in which a team has overcome a deficit of at least 10 points to win or tie, tied with 1987 (31 games) and 2020 (31) for the most such games through the first 10 weeks of a season all-time. Four teams came back to win after trailing in the fourth quarter on Sunday: DETROIT, GREEN BAY, INDIANAPOLIS and MINNESOTA. There have been 46 games this season in which a team has come back to win or tie after trailing in the fourth quarter, trailing only the 2016 season (47) for the most such games through the first 10 weeks in NFL history.

The TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS defeated Seattle, 21-16, at Allianz Arena in Munich in the first NFL regular-season game played in Germany as quarterback TOM BRADYpassed for 258 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for a 111 rating. Brady is 4-0 in international games and became the first quarterback to start a game in three different countries outside of the United States. Each of his three previous international starts came with New England, with one start in Mexico City (Week 11, 2017) and two starts in London (Week 7, 2009 and Week 8, 2012). From Week 1 to Week 10, Brady recorded 399 consecutive pass attempts without an interception, the second-most consecutive pass attempts without an interception in NFL history, trailing only AARON RODGERS in 2018 (402).

Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES passed for 331 yards and four touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 27-17 win over Jacksonville. Mahomes has 16 career games with at least four touchdown passes, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (16) for the most such games by a player in his first six career seasons in NFL history. Mahomes has 25 touchdown passes this season and became the third player in NFL history with at least 25 touchdown passes in five of his first six career seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers PEYTON MANNING (first six seasons) and DAN MARINO(five of first six). Mahomes has 176 touchdown passes in 72 career games and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (173) for the most touchdown passes by a player in his first 75 career games in NFL history.

Miami quarterback TUA TAGOVAILOA passed for 285 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 135 rating in the Dolphins’ 39-17 win over Cleveland. Tagovailoa is the second player in NFL history with at least 275 passing yards, three touchdown passes and a passer rating of 135-or-higher in three consecutive games, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer KURT WARNER (Weeks 3-5, 1999). Tagovailoa passed for 382 yards with three touchdowns and a 138.7 rating in Week 8 and recorded 302 passing yards with three touchdowns and a 135.7 rating in Week 9.

Minnesota wide receiver JUSTIN JEFFERSON recorded 10 receptions for a career-high 193 yards and one touchdown in the Vikings’ 33-30 overtime win at Buffalo. Jefferson recorded his 20th career game with at least 100 receiving yards and surpassed ODELL BECKHAM JR. (19 games) and Pro Football Hall of Famer RANDY MOSS (19) for the most such games by a player in his first three career seasons in NFL history. Jefferson has seven games with at least 150 receiving yards and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famers LANCE ALWORTH (six games) and RANDY MOSS (six) for the most games with at least 150 receiving yards by a player in his first three seasons in NFL history. Jefferson, who has 4,076 receiving yards in 42 career games, tied Pro Football Hall of Famer LANCE ALWORTH (42 games) and ODELL BECKHAM JR. (42) for the fewest games to reach 4,000 career receiving yards in NFL history. Buffalo quarterback JOSH ALLEN totaled 414 yards (330 passing, 84 rushing) with a touchdown pass on Sunday. Allen, who had 308 passing yards and 109 rushing yards in Week 14 of the 2021 season, is the third player in NFL history with at least 300 passing yards and 75 rushing yards in multiple games, joining MICHAEL VICK (three games) and RUSSELL WILSON (three). Allen has 3,209 combined passing and rushing yards this season and is the third quarterback with at least 3,200 combined passing and rushing yards in his team’s first nine games of a season in NFL history, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer PEYTON MANNING (3,222 in 2013) and ANDREW LUCK (3,214 in 2014).

Chicago quarterback JUSTIN FIELDS totaled 314 yards (167 passing, 147 rushing) and four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) as the Bears became the first team in NFL history to rush for at least 225 yards in five consecutive games. Chicago has 2,017 rushing yards this season and are the second team with at least 2,000 rushing yards in their first 10 games of a season since 1980, joining the 2019 BALTIMORE RAVENS (2,031). Fields is the fifth player in the Super Bowl era to record at least one touchdown pass and one rushing touchdown in four consecutive games, joining KYLER MURRAY (five consecutive games in 2020), JIM HART (four in 1968), RYAN TANNEHILL (four from 2020-21) and MICHAEL VICK (four in 2010). Fields, who rushed for a 67-yard touchdown and recorded a 50-yard touchdown pass, is the fourth player in league annals to record a 50-yard touchdown pass and 50-yard rushing touchdown in the same game, joining LAMAR JACKSON (2022), CAM NEWTON (2012) and Pro Football Hall of Famer ACE PARKER (1938). Fields, who rushed for a quarterback regular-season single-game NFL record 178 yards in Week 9, is the first quarterback since TOBIN ROTE (Weeks 8-9, 1951) with at least 125 rushing yards in consecutive games. Fields’ 325 yards over his past two games are the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a two-game span in NFL history.