THUNDER BAY - WEATHER - There are no weather alerts or warnings this morning.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay will see mainly cloudy skies for Monday with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will become east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High zero. Wind chill minus 12 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Fort Frances

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 11. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight periods of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 8.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h this morning.

High minus 4. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 12.

Sachigo Lake