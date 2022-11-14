SIOUX LOOKOUT – The Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding three sudden deaths at a residence in the community of Hudson.

On Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 12:57 p.m., members of the Sioux Lookout OPP and Lac Seul Police Service responded to a call for an unresponsive individual at a residence on Second Street, in the community of Hudson.

Officers along with Northwest Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attended the scene and located three individuals that were unresponsive, and subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.

Post-mortems will be conducted at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto later this week to help determine the cause of death. Investigators believe there is no threat to public safety.

Members of the Sioux Lookout OPP, Northwest Region Crime Unit, and Northwest Forensic Identification Services (FIS) are continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Police are asking the public’s assistance in this investigation. Any person with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Sioux Lookout OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. You can also submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.