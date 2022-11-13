WASHINGTON – POLITICS – The vote counting in the United States Mid-Term election continues. It now appears that the Democratic will retain control of the United States Senate.

Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto will win re-election in Nevada, this according to Edison Research.

The win projected late Saturday is the victory that guarantees the Senate will be controlled by Democrats in 2023.



Cortez Masto defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

The saga of the former President being the “Biggest Loser” continues as Trump reportedly rages about “voter fraud” and is going on Truth Social complaining about the results.



The Democrats now control 50 Senate seats.



That is enough to assure that the Democrats’ will maintain control of the Senate in 2023-24, as Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris can break ties in the 100-member chamber, securing victories for President Joe Biden.



If Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock wins the Decemember 6th Georgia runoff election against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, that will expand Democrats’ majority to 51-49.



