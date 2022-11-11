ORILLIA – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two OPP members and two individuals as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of misconduct involving the towing industry.

In February 2019, the OPP Professional Standards Unit (PSU) received an internal complaint alleging members of the OPP Highway Safety Division (HSD) were providing preferential treatment to tow operators within the Greater Toronto Area. In October 2019, a joint investigation commenced with the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and the OPP PSU involving allegations of breach of trust. As a result of this investigation, two OPP officers have each been charged with Breach of Trust contrary to section 122 of the Criminal Code:

Sergeant Terrence REEFER – aged 59 years – OPP Mississauga Detachment (29 years of service)

Provincial Constable Roberto VISCONTI – aged 36 years – OPP Mississauga Detachment (12 years of service)

VISCONTI is also charged with one count of Obstructing Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused OPP members have been suspended with pay since January 2021. The accused OPP members were arrested on November 7, 2022 and have been released on undertakings with conditions and are expected to appear in court on January 6, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice located at 7755 Hurontario Street in Brampton.

The OPP has also charged Douglas POLUS, aged 49 years of the City of Vaughan and Janan DINKHA, aged 44 years of the City of Mississauga with one count each of Aiding and Abetting Breach of Trust contrary to section 122 of the Criminal Code. The accused were arrested and have been released on undertakings with conditions and are expected to appear in court on January 6, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice located at 7755 Hurontario Street in Brampton.

If anyone has information regarding this ongoing investigation, they are urged to call the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers.