FORT FRANCES – NEWS – On November 10, 2022, at approximately 02:22 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Rainy River District Detachment officers observed a vehicle driving with no lights on Kings Highway in the Town of Fort Frances and initiated a traffic stop.

Officers learned the driver had a suspended license. Officers suspected the driver was impaired and attempted to administer an Approved Screening Device (ASD) to determine if there was alcohol in the driver’s system. The driver of the motor vehicle refused to take the test and was arrested under the Criminal Code for refusal to comply with demand. Search incident to arrest revealed suspected narcotics in the vehicle and stolen road signs. The driver and two passengers were arrested, the male passenger verbally provided officers with a fake identity.

As a result of the investigation, Drayden BRAGG, 20-years-old, of Fort Frances was arrested and charged with:

· Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand contrary to Section 320.15 (1) of the Criminal Code (CC) – one count

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under 5,000 contrary to Section 354 (1) (a) of the CC – one count

Zander CHALUPSKY, 24-years-old, of Fort Frances was arrested and charged with:

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under 5,000 contrary to Section 354 (1) (a) of the CC – one count

· Personation with Intent contrary to Section 403 (1) of the CC – one count

Shayana PERRAULT, 20-years-old, of Couchiching First Nation was arrested and charged with:

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under 5,000 contrary to Section 354 (1) (a) of the CC – one count

Officers are waiting results of the suspected narcotics from Canadian Centre of Forensic Science Toxicology before charges are laid.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.