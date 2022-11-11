RAINY RIVER – NEWS – Rainy River Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) enforcement blitz and charged one driver with insecure load and issued a 3-day license suspension.

On November 9, 2022 Rainy River OPP were on Highway 71 conducting a CMV spot check to ensure compliance with safe loads and daily inspections. Officers observed a north bound vehicle with plywood pallets protruding the back of a van where the back doors were held together by a small strap. Officers conducted a traffic stop and observed a significant amount of loose wood not secured. An Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered to determine if the driver had consumed alcohol after signs of impairment were observed by the officer.

As a result of the investigation, Ralf KALETSCH, 55-year-old of Anola Manitoba has been charged with:

· Insecure Load contrary to Section 111(2) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

The driver was issued a 3-day license suspension after registering an alert on the ASD. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

The OPP is committed to road safety and will continue proactive patrols in the community and the highways. Distracted driving, speeding, impairment, and improper seat belt use have been identified as the leading causes of death or injury on OPP patrolled roadways. Road safety is the responsibility of all drivers.

Members of the public are encouraged to call 911 if they suspect impaired or dangerous driving or call 1-888-310-1122 for nonemergency driving complaints.